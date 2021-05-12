Mich. GOP demanding more detail on Gov. Whitmer’s Florida trip

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New questions from Michigan’s Republican leadership about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s trip to Florida to care for her father last month. Questions she’s not willing to answer.

There are multiple reports she flew on a private jet shared by politically-connected Detroit-area families. The Associated Press says many of those families donate to mostly Republican candidates and committees.

“This flight was not a gift. This flight was not paid for at taxpayers expense and I don’t know if there is anything more to add,” Whitmer said.

Republicans say the governor needs to start being more transparent about the trip. She didn’t tell the public she was going to Florida, even though it happened at the same time she was asking people not to travel, and they say it’s time she comes clean about how she got there.

Rep. Sarah Lightner, (R) Jackson County, said, “The biggest situation that we have is, it was secret and we want to know who paid for it. We as legislators, if we get trips, or we get gifts, it has to be on campaign finance. The same thing applies to any elected office in Michigan. That’s the biggest concern that we have is there’s no honesty, there’s no transparency.”

The GOP say that all of the concern would go away if she just answered their questions.

The governor has cited security reasons for her refusal to give details about her travel.

