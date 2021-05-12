Advertisement

Mason Public Schools will break ground for second phase of the Capital Improvement Project on May 17

By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. Mason Public Schools will officially break ground on the second phase of construction for the Capital Improvement Project. The event will take place at Steele Elementary located at 531 Steele Street in Mason.

The district will spend $19.2 million on this phase which includes a 55,000 square foot addition to Steele Elementary.

A portion of this budget will also go towards furniture, equipment, technology devices, infrastructure upgrades, and school buses.

