Lugnuts Make Roster Moves

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In conjunction with the parent Oakland A’s, the Lansing Lugnuts announced two roster changes Wednesday. Pitcher Brandon Withers has been received from extended spring training. Pitcher Jeff Criswell has been placed on the injured list. The Lugnuts have a 4-3 record with three straight wins and play five more games in their series at Dayton against the Dragons which continues Wednesday night.

