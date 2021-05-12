Lugnuts’ announcers adjusting to announcing virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of extra work is going on behind the scenes to prepare for the Lugnuts’ next 11 games. The Lugnuts’ radio announcers Esse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa are back in Lansing while the team travels around.

Announcing virtually is something Strassler and Jaksa are adapting too.

Trial and error have helped them get into the groove of successfully drawing in the attention of fans.

“There’s all the flurry of activity in the kitchen to make your dinner, but what really matters is if your dinner’s delicious. That’s what I care about making the food and making the broadcast as good as possible for the person who consumes it,” says Strassler.

You can follow along and listen to the two announcer’s broadcast through MILB streaming.

They rely on the home broadcasting team for footage and game information.

“We had our zoom camera set up for them. And we’re messaging them, here’s who’s warming up in the pen, here’s the new reliever, It’s a partnership site to site, home to road,” said Jaksa.

The schedule for upcoming games can be found here.

