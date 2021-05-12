Advertisement

Jackson plans to move forward with multi-million dollar overhaul of wastewater treatment plant

The resolution passed Tuesday night supports the city applying for a $6 million state loan.
City of Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is seeking grants for improvements.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s City Council has approved plans to move forward with the multi-million-dollar overhaul of the wastewater treatment plant, parts of which date back all the way to the 1930′s.

The resolution passed Tuesday night supports the city applying for a $6 million state loan.

If approved, the City would still owe nearly $400,000 and may have to increase rates by 4% to cover the difference.

“That’s really something that we think a lot of our users probably wouldn’t even notice,” said City of Jackson spokesman Aaron Dimick. “Maybe just a couple extra dollars per billing cycle and that’s kind of a standard rate increase that we receive year to year anyhow. Just the cost-of-living increase.”

The council also heard from a firm about possibly replacing the city’s lead pipes. It would cost roughly $120 million with a possible rate increase of 12%.

