Advertisement

Jackson City Council to review new City budget in virtual workshop

By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: May. 12, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. a virtual meeting is planned for the Jackson City Council to review the new City of Jackson budget.

Residents can participate through live-streams which can be found on the City Facebook page and website. The 2021-22 Fiscal Year City Budget was put together by the City Manager, and is a comprehensive look at the City’s operating budget over the next fiscal year.

The fiscal year begins July 1, 2021 and goes until June 30, 2022.

A Budget Workshop is planned every year before the start of the new fiscal year for the City Council. This allows residents to review the new City budget, ask questions, and offer input.

The proposed budget is available on the City website.

Residents wanting to submit written comments on the budget may email them to comments@cityofjackson.org.

They may also be mailed or placed in the City Hall drop box. Jackson City Hall is located at 161 W. Michigan Ave. Jackson, MI 49201. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 and will be read aloud during the workshop by the City Clerk.

Final budget considerations by the City Council will be made in the May and June meetings.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Lansing
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Grand Ledge names Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent

Latest News

Lansing Housing Commission constructs new garden beds for residents
Red Lobster is hiring a Chief Biscuit Officer.
Red Lobster is looking for Chief Biscuit Officer
Photo courtesy: OK2SAY website
OK2SAY continues to contribute to safer environments for students
Ford has already sent software updates to the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which will be...
Ford rolling out software updates
The 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair has been canceled. It was also canceled in 2020.
Ann Arbor Art Fair canceled for second straight year