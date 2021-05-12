Jackson City Council to review new City budget in virtual workshop

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. a virtual meeting is planned for the Jackson City Council to review the new City of Jackson budget.

Residents can participate through live-streams which can be found on the City Facebook page and website. The 2021-22 Fiscal Year City Budget was put together by the City Manager, and is a comprehensive look at the City’s operating budget over the next fiscal year.

The fiscal year begins July 1, 2021 and goes until June 30, 2022.

A Budget Workshop is planned every year before the start of the new fiscal year for the City Council. This allows residents to review the new City budget, ask questions, and offer input.

The proposed budget is available on the City website.

Residents wanting to submit written comments on the budget may email them to comments@cityofjackson.org.

They may also be mailed or placed in the City Hall drop box. Jackson City Hall is located at 161 W. Michigan Ave. Jackson, MI 49201. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 and will be read aloud during the workshop by the City Clerk.

Final budget considerations by the City Council will be made in the May and June meetings.

