Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash in Wheatfield Twp.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On May 11, at approximately 5 p.m. deputies responded to a single car crash at Noble Rd. and Almond Rd. in Wheatfield Twp.

The 70-year-old Williamston man was driving west on Noble Rd. and lost control and struck a tree.

His passenger who was identified at 60-year-old Linda Lou Cornell of Williamston was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver has not been identified and is being treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431. The crash remains under investigation.

