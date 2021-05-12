Ingham Co. Health Dept.: Appointments no longer needed for COVID-19 vaccines at MSU Pavilion

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moving forward, no appointments will be necessary to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the MSU Pavilion.

Hours of operation are Tuesdays-Fridays, 8:30 am to 4 p.m.

The site will be open late on Wednesday, May 12 and people are welcome to show up until 7:30 p.m. Appointments are still encouraged to maintain the shortest wait times. You can make an appointment HERE.

