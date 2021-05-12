Gov. Whitmer to Provide Update on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Response

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, the state reached a milestone with 55% of Michiganders vaccinated. Tuesday, Whitmer visited a vaccination site in Kalamazoo.

The update is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be on News 10 as well as streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.