Gov. Whitmer to Provide Update on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Response

Earlier this week, the state reached a milestone with 55% of Michiganders vaccinated.
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19 update on Feb. 9, 2021.(State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, the state reached a milestone with 55% of Michiganders vaccinated. Tuesday, Whitmer visited a vaccination site in Kalamazoo.

The update is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be on News 10 as well as streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

