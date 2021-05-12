ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Todd Blackledge donate to help save Golden Harvest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two ESPN college football analysts have come together in effort to keep one of Lansing’s most popular breakfast places stay open. Golden Harvest, has been located in Old Town for the last 15 years, and closed last March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They now are in foreclosure.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Golden Harvest open and raised $22,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The largest donations come from current ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Todd Blackledge.

Blackledge posted a tweet bringing awareness to the GoFundMe page and donated $250.

In all my years of doing Taste of the Town, this spot was definitely in my Top 5 all time! Sure hope they can get back on their feet. Help out if you can!



Help Bring Back the Golden Harvest! https://t.co/NItHSP1AQj — Todd Blackledge (@Todd_Blackledge) May 12, 2021

Herbstreit, noticed the Tweet by Blackledge and donated $4,000.

Thanks for the heads up Ledge. These kind of restaurants are what make communities so unique and special. https://t.co/cN440YTebL — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 12, 2021

The Ingham County Treasurer Eric Schertzing, said that Vanessa Vicnair the owner is behind on taxes totaling up to $14,000 dating back to 2017.

He also said then that if Vicknair, pays up on 2017 taxes about $3,900 the building will be out of foreclosure and in payment status.

“We need to offer a helping hand to Vanessa and her girls to rebuild the Harvest for not just their futures, to help all of Lansing. She’s helped so many of us through vicious hangovers, breakups, celebrations and so much more. It’s our turn to help,” organizer Jamie Schriner wrote on the page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.