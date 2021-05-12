Advertisement

Charlotte Public Schools auctioning off classrooms

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Some unexpected items are being put up for auction by Charlotte Public Schools: Portable classrooms.

In an announcement made over social media the school system said that the trailers, which held classes for Washington Elementary, are on their way out. Rather than destroying the units to make room they’re offering them up for auction.

In total, five units are being auctioned. The school system set the starting price at $250, although a broker fee of $120 and title fee of $15 will be added for any and all titled items. The trailers are listed as being in good or fair condition. Bidding will open on Thursday, May 20 at 8:00 AM.

The portable classrooms at Washington Elementary are on their way out. Here is bid information for anyone interested in...

Posted by Charlotte Public Schools, MI on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

