Car crash survivors, care providers urge legislature to fix no-fault reforms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning leaders of the We Can’t Wait Facebook Group held a virtual news conference where they pleaded for lawmakers to take up legislation that will fix the unintended consequences of Michigan’s 2019 auto insurance reform law that goes into effect July 1.

The group of more than 2,200 car crash survivors, family members, and care providers formed one month ago with the goal to organize and raise awareness of the loss of services that will result when care providers are unable to stay in business due to the law’s mandated 45 % cut in medical reimbursement.

“Michigan lawmakers sided with big out-of-state insurance companies over accident survivors and their caregivers by passing 2019′s auto insurance reform legislation, and we are calling on them to fix the most damaging aspect of their law before it’s too late,” said We Can’t Wait group founder Peggy Campbell.

Members of the group are pleading to amend the law as some injury care providers have already announced plans to cease operations because their business cannot withstand the reduced fee schedule within the law.

One such business is Troy-based Aspire Rehabilitation Services, which announced to its employees and clients that it will be closing its doors on June 30.

“This is a catastrophic market-changing decrease and is well beyond Aspire’s ability to absorb as a functioning company,” Aspire told its clients in an April 29 letter. “Although we have fought hard and long against these changes that will cut company revenue nearly in half, have looked at every option, and have run every reasonable scenario, and we cannot find a way forward under this new law.”

The Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council estimates at least 5,000 jobs in Michigan are at risk at a time when the state is struggling to recover from the devastation and job loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Long-term care providers like Aspire do not just provide care to car crash survivors, but to others in the disability community like seniors, veterans, and persons with other serious injuries,” said Aspire Director Dr. Randall Bruce. “The loss of these services will impact far more than auto injury patients.”

“I have been working as a contractor to one of the Big Three auto manufacturers for the past 30 years,” said Brian Woodward, a quadriplegic accident survivor who was thrown from a vehicle in 1983 and has required 24-hour care ever since. “Thanks to the treatment and support that Michigan’s auto insurance has provided me, I am able to be a productive citizen.”

He worries that he will no longer be able to work or live his life if the current law goes into effect.

“I would like to invite members of the legislature and media to come visit me and see what my life is like and the services I rely on every day,” Woodward said. “Maybe then, you’ll see changes to the law are badly needed.”

