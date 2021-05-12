Blissfield’s Tuttle breaks state’s win record

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Only after the last out did it really sink in for Larry Tuttle.

The head coach at Blissfield high school now holds the record for most baseball wins in the state of Michigan.

Like any coach would, he gives his players the credit.

“I didn’t throw a pitch today, I didn’t hit a ball, I didn’t do any of that. If it wasn’t for the players that we had over the years, this would not be possible.”

In his storied career, Tuttle’s racked up 1,317 after sweeping Tuesday’s doubleheader at Hillsdale.

That to go along with seven state titles.

But Tuttle has one game that sticks out.

“One that we played two years ago against Hudson in league play. It went 21 innings. A national record, I believe, and the score was 1-0.”

Senior Gavin Ganun was part of that team, and says there’s no chance they could have won without Tuttle at the helm.

“He’s always made sure that we were doing things right, said Ganun. “We’ve always made sure that we were paying attention to those little details, and that’s what got us a little ahead in that aspect.”

The record used to belong to Grand Ledge’s Pat O’Keefe. That makes it just a bit more special for Tuttle.

“We pretty much started coaching together, and that’s what makes it great, and I wish him continued good health. Great friend of mine. Pat, hello.”

