Annual Adopt A River event to be held on May 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On May 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Lansing Board of Water & Light and Impression 5 Science Center will hold the annual Adopt A River event. This event will take place at the Impression 5 Science Center at 200 Museum Drive in Lansing.

Volunteers will help by cleaning up the Grand and Red Cedar rivers along the 10.2 mile Lansing River Trail.

Admission to Impression 5 Science Center is free on Saturday and prior registration is required to participate in the clean-up. To register for the event, go to www.impression5.org. In addition, free seedlings, as well as six-foot potted ornamental trees will be given away as part of the BWL’s Plant a Tree in the Right Place program.

Participants should bring their own gloves for the clean-up and complementary, reusable water bottles will be provided to be filled at the BWL Water Station.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced as masks will be required for all participants and groups will be limited to 10 people. Lunch and environmental fair will not be provided at the event.

For more information you can visit the Impression 5 Science Center website.

