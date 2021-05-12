Advancement Corporation partners with Metro Lansing Poor People’s campaign to create community center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Otto Middle School in Lansing will be transformed into a full service community center for nonprofit organizations, and become a meeting space to provide training and medical services and recreational space for the area.

“This is important because it is our responsibility to help out our human family members for whatever they need so we are preparing the climate for post pandemic life they can have jobs, housing, they can have health care so they can have all these things in the center,” said Founder of Metro Lansing Poor Peoples Campaign, LaShawn Erby.

Advancement Corporation in partnership with The Metro Lansing Poor People’s Campaign wants to make sure people have access to jobs and job skills and educational programs in technology, cosmetology, and agriculture.

“One of the ways this is going to positively impact people is people are going to have options right in their community that they may not have right now, very seldom are people able to get mental health services, health services, rehabilitation services right in their community as well as healthy food,” Erby said.

That healthy food is going to come from the other land purchase, the former Northwestern Elementary school which will be turned into an urban farm to help feed and teach about agriculture.

“We will be utilizing that land to grow products for the community we’ll be selling different packages as it related to products and foods throughout the community. But a percentage will go back into our initiative to eradicate poverty,” said Executive Director of Advancement Corporation, Derrick Knox Jr.

Knox says the mission of the advancement corporation and the Metro Lansing Poor People’s campaign is to give back and help stop poverty.

“This is really important because as we talk about services that are available to folks, usually when folks go to get those services they have to go to about five different places, we want it to be a one stop shop to services the needs of the poor the disenfranchise and the marginalized,” Knox said.

For both Knox and Erby this means a lot to be able to initiate this and provide this service in the near future.

“For me it is personal because I’m from here. I came back here to make sure I’m apart of making a difference and change within my own community and own home,” Knox said.

“I feel like we’re called to do this work, it feels really amazing to be able to provide this type of service,” Erby said.

Erby and Knox hope to get started on this project as son as possible, once the acquiring of the school building and land is finalized.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.