A unique way to get a workout in, let the dice decide!
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -For this edition of ‘Work It Out Wednesday’ we are letting the dice decide the workout!
Stephanie and Holly it at a local store and the idea of letting the die decide the workout began.
Watch as Stephanie runs Holly through a series of workouts including planks, burpees and Holly’s favorite: the water break!
