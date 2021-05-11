Yankees Get Voit Back

-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Major league home run champion Luke Voit has been activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees and is set to make his season debut against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays. The 30-year-old had surgery March 29 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and hit .389 with two doubles and three homers during an injury rehabilitation assignment. Voit batted .277 last season with 22 homers and 52 RBIs over 56 games.

