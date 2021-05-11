Advertisement

Wizards Fighting For Play In Berth

Bradley Beal drives against Kevin Love
Bradley Beal drives against Kevin Love(AP)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - Bradley Beal will miss at least two games because of a strained left hamstring as his Washington Wizards fight for a play-in berth and he duels Stephen Curry for the NBA scoring title. The Wizards announced that Beal will sit out their games at the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and Wednesday. He’ll be re-evaluated Friday. The shooting guard was injured Saturday.

