WILX Announces Amicia Ramsey Joins Team as Morning Anchor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, May 11, 2021

WILX News 10 Announces Amicia Ramsey Joins Team as Morning Anchor

WILX is pleased to welcome award-winning journalist Amicia Ramsey to its morning newscast. Amicia will join Mallory Anderson at the News 10 Today anchor desk during the week of May 17th.

Amicia is a graduate of Missouri University. She was most recently a reporter at Fox13 in Memphis, Tennessee, and previously with KMPH Fox 26 in Fresno, California and WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi. She has covered wildfires, DACA dreamers, earthquakes, and breaking news assignments. Her favorite stories to tell are about people overcoming obstacles, social injustices and triumphing over barriers. Her activities include mentoring young people in her neighborhood and supporting causes close to her.

Amicia is a recipient of The Associated Press First Place Breaking Weather Award in 2016 and the Meridian Star ‘Readers Choice 2017 Best TV Personality.’ She is a member of The National Association of Black Journalists, The Memphis Association of Black Journalists and The Memphis National Association of Colored People.

“I am excited to be returning to the Midwest and becoming a part of this community. I hope to build trust with people in Mid-Michigan and tell stories that impact them the most,” said Ramsey.

“Amicia is a talented journalist and a fantastic person. I believe she is a great addition to our #1 rated morning show, and that viewers will truly connect with her,” said WILX General Manager Debbie Petersmark

