Watching Your Wallet: Spring clean your finances

A lot of things probably went to the back burner during the pandemic-- which is why now is a great time to conduct a thorough review of your finances. We’re calling this a financial spring cleaning!

Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet put this list together. She says step one is to update your budget.

Our spending has changed. You might think you need a bigger emergency fund now. Go over it and then set new financial goals.

Kim Palmer also says to take a peek at your insurance coverage and make sure it’s enough.

“Housing prices have gone up across the country, and that means it could cost more to rebuild your home if you needed to in the event of something like a fire or a flood,” Palmer said. “So, you want to make sure you have enough insurance to cover that.”

It may be time to drop one of your subscription services! Look at how many you’ve signed up for. And-- go over your credit cards and make sure you are using the right one for your spending.

For instance-- If you used to travel a lot and don’t anymore-- a travel reward card may no longer be for you.

