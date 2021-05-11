Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Spring clean your finances

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A lot of things probably went to the back burner during the pandemic-- which is why now is a great time to conduct a thorough review of your finances. We’re calling this a financial spring cleaning!

Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet put this list together. She says step one is to update your budget.

Our spending has changed. You might think you need a bigger emergency fund now. Go over it and then set new financial goals.

Kim Palmer also says to take a peek at your insurance coverage and make sure it’s enough.

“Housing prices have gone up across the country, and that means it could cost more to rebuild your home if you needed to in the event of something like a fire or a flood,” Palmer said. “So, you want to make sure you have enough insurance to cover that.”

It may be time to drop one of your subscription services! Look at how many you’ve signed up for. And-- go over your credit cards and make sure you are using the right one for your spending.

For instance-- If you used to travel a lot and don’t anymore-- a travel reward card may no longer be for you.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire in Williamstown
UPDATE: Williamstown house fire out, crews investigate
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
GM Grand River pausing once again
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet
Watching Your Wallet: Mother’s Day gift ideas
It's a confusing time to figure out what businesses are open, what's closed and what can open...
Funds open for restaurants struggling during the pandemic
Watching Your Wallet: Organizing post-pandemic spending
Watching Your Wallet: ways to improve mortgage
Watching Your Wallet: ways to improve mortgage