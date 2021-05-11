Advertisement

Two Lansing women charged with murder of man found outside a burning residence

Marissa Donette Gilbert, 29 on the left. Sharnae Nicole Cook, 27, on the right.
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sharnae Nicole Cook, 27, and Marissa Donette Gilbert, 29, both of Lansing, have been charged with murder in the death of a man found severely burned outside a residence on fire.

Cook and Gilbert are accused of killing Corey Dalton, 28, on May 5 in the 4100 block of Woodbridge Drive on Lansing’s west side. First responders tried to administer aid but were unsuccessful.

They both have been arraigned and a probable cause conference will be held for both of them on May 17 in Eaton County District Court. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on May 24.

