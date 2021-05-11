President Biden visiting Michigan next week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, May 18, the President will travel to Dearborn, Michigan to visit the recently constructed Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. The historic Rouge Complex is located between the Dearborn Truck Plant’s body shop and Assembly Building.

The Electric Vehicle Center is part of Ford’s $700 million investment in F-150 manufacturing infrastructure and will bring an additional 300 jobs to the Dearborn area. Production of battery-electric versions of the F-150 will begin in 2022.

Biden last visited Michigan in February to tour the Pfizer facility.

A rendering of the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. (Ford Motor Company)

