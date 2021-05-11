Advertisement

President Biden visiting Michigan next week

Biden last visited Michigan in February to tour the Pfizer facility.
In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a visit to a Pfizer...
In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a visit to a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Portage, Michigan.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, May 18, the President will travel to Dearborn, Michigan to visit the recently constructed Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. The historic Rouge Complex is located between the Dearborn Truck Plant’s body shop and Assembly Building.

The Electric Vehicle Center is part of Ford’s $700 million investment in F-150 manufacturing infrastructure and will bring an additional 300 jobs to the Dearborn area. Production of battery-electric versions of the F-150 will begin in 2022.

Biden last visited Michigan in February to tour the Pfizer facility.

A rendering of the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.
A rendering of the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.(Ford Motor Company)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
GM Grand River pausing once again
Demarion Jordan Harris
Lansing man charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
MI Vacc-to-normal reaches 55%
Michigan reaches first COVID-19 benchmark; in-person work can resume May 24
Police are searching for the suspect behind a shooting at a central Lansing apartment complex.
Lansing Police searching for suspect in shooting at Beverly Place Apartments

Latest News

Potterville Elementary School named a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School
Governor Whitmer tours the Kalamazoo Expo Center after it was turned into a vaccination site.
Gov. Whitmer visits Kalamazoo vaccination site as Michigan reaches milestone
Ingham County Sheriff's Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Michigan State University is now hiring mentors to join the "Apple Developer Academy."
MSU hiring Apple mentors