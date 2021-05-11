Pitcher Zimmerman Retires

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has retired in his 13th season in the majors. The 34-year-old right-hander went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA during a career that included two All-Star Game appearances with the Washington Nationals. He threw the first no-hitter in Nationals’ history in 2014. Zimmermann made two relief appearances for the Brewers this season.

