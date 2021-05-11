Advertisement

Pitcher Zimmerman Retires

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has retired in his 13th season in the majors. The 34-year-old right-hander went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA during a career that included two All-Star Game appearances with the Washington Nationals. He threw the first no-hitter in Nationals’ history in 2014. Zimmermann made two relief appearances for the Brewers this season.

