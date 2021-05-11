Nominations open for women to be featured on US quarters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Women’s History Museum wants to hear your ideas for the new “American Women Quarters Program.”

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters with President George Washington still on the front.

If you want to put in your two cents the person you pick cannot be living.

Nominations require the woman’s year of birth and death, the field she is most commonly associated with - such as sports, science, or politics – and a brief statement on why she should be included. Up to five female American icons can be selected.

The National Women’s History Museum partnered with the United States Mint, the Smithsonian Institution American Women’s History Initiative, and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus as consultants on the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020.

You can submit your nominations with THIS FORM.

