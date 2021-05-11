Advertisement

Nominations open for women to be featured on US quarters

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor.
The National Women's History Museum wants to hear your ideas for the new "American Women...
The National Women's History Museum wants to hear your ideas for the new "American Women Quarters Program." So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.(United States Mint)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Women’s History Museum wants to hear your ideas for the new “American Women Quarters Program.”

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters with President George Washington still on the front.

If you want to put in your two cents the person you pick cannot be living.

Nominations require the woman’s year of birth and death, the field she is most commonly associated with - such as sports, science, or politics – and a brief statement on why she should be included. Up to five female American icons can be selected.

The National Women’s History Museum partnered with the United States Mint, the Smithsonian Institution American Women’s History Initiative, and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus as consultants on the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020.

You can submit your nominations with THIS FORM.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
GM Grand River pausing once again
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
Demarion Jordan Harris
Lansing man charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer
Police are searching for the suspect behind a shooting at a central Lansing apartment complex.
Lansing Police searching for suspect in shooting at Beverly Place Apartments
MI Vacc-to-normal reaches 55%
Michigan reaches first COVID-19 benchmark; in-person work can resume May 24

Latest News

Ingham County Sheriff's Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash
Michigan State University is now hiring mentors to join the "Apple Developer Academy."
MSU hiring Apple mentors
Through next Monday, M-100 in Grand Ledge will be closed at Orchard Street.
M-100 closed at Orchard in Grand Ledge
Jackson County jail sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Jackson County jail sees surge in COVID-19 cases