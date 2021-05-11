Nessel joins 44 other Attorneys General in urging Facebook to abandon Instagram for kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to cease the launch of a version of Instagram for kids under the age of 13. She is joined by 44 other Attorneys General in the effort to stop the launch of the app.

“With research rating Instagram as the worst social media platform for youth mental health, it’s hard to imagine that this launch is about anything other than expanding the already lucrative Instagram franchise,” Nessel said.

In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the coalition contends that social media can be detrimental to children for a myriad of reasons and that Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms.

“Introducing children to this social media environment poses serious threats to their security and wellbeing and I urge Facebook to reconsider its plans for this new platform,” said Nessel.

In their letter, the attorneys general express various concerns over Facebook’s proposal, including research that social media can be harmful to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children; rapidly worsening concerns about cyberbullying on Instagram; use of the platform by predators to target children; and children’s lack of capacity to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online, including advertising, inappropriate content and relationships with strangers.

At a Congressional hearing in March, Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that social media is harmful to children, however, the attorneys general argue there is strong data and research that has shown a link between young people’s use of social media and an increase in mental distress, self-injurious behavior, and suicidality. Instagram has been frequently flagged for increasing suicidal ideation, depression, and body image concerns in children.

They also argue there is a risk that predators may exploit children online and cloak their identities using the anonymity of the Internet. One report found an increase of 200 percent in recorded instances in the use of Instagram to target and abuse children over a six-month period in 2018. In 2020 alone, Facebook and Instagram reported 20 million child sexual abuse images.

Lastly, they’re worried about cyberbullying. A 2017 survey found that 42 percent of young Instagram users had experienced cyberbullying on the platform, the highest percentage of any platform measured. While no data has been released yet, the attoneys general fear as children spend more time online due to the pandemic, children have experienced even more cyberbullying than before.

