MSU hiring Apple mentors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is now hiring mentors to join the “Apple Developer Academy.” MSU partnered with Apple in January to launch the tech company’s first US-based program.

It is part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. The program is aimed at building the next generation of diverse leaders in the industry.

MSU is looking for mentors for students with experience in coding, design, and business management.

The first group of students will start the one-year program in the fall.

Applications can be found HERE.

