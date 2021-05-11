Mixed Day For Two MSU Women’s Teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mixed results Tuesday for two Michigan State women’s teams. Softball split a doubleheader at home against Penn State losing 4-3 and winning 4-0. That ends MSU’s home schedule with four games at Ohio State this week end to close out the season. MSU has a 13-23 record. The golf team fell to sixth place after two rounds of the NCAA Regional being played in Louisville, Ky. MSU is eight shots from leader Florida State but only two shots ahead of UCLA. The top six finishers after 18 final holes Wednesday advance to the NCAA finals May 21st in Scottsdale, Arizona.

