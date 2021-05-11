Michigan colleges announce vaccine policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Colleges across Michigan are starting to announce their vaccine policies for the fall semester.

The University of Michigan-Dearborn will require everyone on campus to provide proof of vaccination or weekly negative tests.

U of M Ann Arbor and Oakland University will both require vaccines for students living on campus.

Michigan State University says it is still reviewing the issue. In a statement, MSU calls vaccines a critical factor to a more typical fall semester.

