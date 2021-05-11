M-100 closed at Orchard in Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Through next Monday, M-100 in Grand Ledge will be closed at Orchard Street.

The closure is tentatively scheduled to wrap up on May 17.

Crews will be working to replacing the water main and making stormwater drainage improvements.

The City of Grand Ledge is also warning residents that water in nearby homes may change colors due to construction. Once crews are finished with the work, the water will be flushed.

“While the closure is temporary, we recognize the inconvenience as this project coincides (with) the M-43 closure,” the City of Grand Ledge Government said in a Facebook post. “We work diligently to keep closures to a minimum and appreciate your patience during this improvement project.”

The post was accompanied by a detour route.

The City of Grand Ledge has closed M-100 at Orchard Street and provided a detour. (City of Grand Ledge Government)

