Lansing City Council repeals three ordinances, aims to build trust between citizens and police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Council is working to bring more trust between its citizens and police officers. The council met Monday night to discuss and potentially remove various ordinances which they consider harmless.

At the meeting, they debated eliminating four ordinances which could be deemed an overreach for law enforcement. The misdemeanor ordinances which the council repealed are “drug paraphernalia”, “loitering at a location where controlled substances or drug paraphernalia are sold or used”, “regulating parental responsibility.” However, they chose to keep “no disturbing without lawful authority, any public assembly or meeting of persons.”

Kim Milton-Mackey, founder of the Ingham County Culture, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, believes removing some of these ordinances is a step in the right direction for police reform. She says she’s proud of Lansing for taking on these measures.

“I think this will serve as an example and a sample to those communities of what direction we’re moving in to be in sync with the world itself so to speak,” She said. “So, I think Lansing is definitely moving in the right direction, and I hope other communities are watching.”

Council member Brian Jackson said, “We want our police officers to know exactly what they’re doing and not have to patrol and police things that aren’t related to public safety.”

Jackson has been leading the charge to get rid of ordinances which could be considered an overreach.

“It prevents citizens from being stopped and arrested for things that aren’t dangerous at all,” Jackson said. “I think by getting rid of some of these petty offenses that aren’t necessarily criminal it will reduce the amount of negative contacts our officers have with the community, and possibly even build trust.”

The council will hear from the public and vote to repeal more ordinances in the coming weeks. The next city council meeting is set for Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.