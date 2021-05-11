Advertisement

Jackson County jail sees surge in COVID-19 cases

There is no word on the source of the outbreak.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - At least 55 people in the Jackson County jail have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Those inmates are quarantining, and the jail is bringing in medical staff. It is also working with judges to see if any inmates can be released early.

As of Tuesday morning, there is no word on the source of the outbreak.

