Jackson City Council considers $6 million wastewater improvements

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s City Council could approve a multi-million dollar overhaul of the wastewater treatment plant Tuesday night. Parts of the plant are from the 1930s.

“It would cost well over $6 million to fund those improvements, and whereas we would be getting a loan, money would have to come from the users of our sewer system,” said Jackson City spokesman Aaron Dimick.

Tuesday night there will be a chance for residents to share their thoughts on moving forward with the improvements, but rate increases are usually not very popular.

The cost is estimated at $6,440,000. The city could apply for a loan through the state. If approved, the city would still owe $390,000 and may have to increase rates by 4% to cover that.

“That’s really something that we think a lot of our users probably wouldn’t even notice, maybe just a couple extra dollars per billing cycle, and that’s kind of a standard rate increase that we receive year to year anyhow, just the cost of living increase,” said Dimick.

The city council meeting live stream will start at 6:30.

