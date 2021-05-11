Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INGHAM TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Around 4 p.m. Monday, Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a personal injury crash at Meridian Road and Columbia Road.

Deputies found a 26-year-old man from Waterford was traveling south on Meridian Rd. when he attempted to pass a vehicle but struck it. The man then struck a vehicle traveling north that was driven by a 49-year-old Mason man.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for critical injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

