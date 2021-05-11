Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Ingham Twp. Crash

INGHAM TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Around 4 p.m. Monday, Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a personal injury crash at Meridian Road and Columbia Road.

Deputies found a 26-year-old man from Waterford was traveling south on Meridian Rd. when he attempted to pass a vehicle but struck it. The man then struck a vehicle traveling north that was driven by a 49-year-old Mason man.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for critical injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.