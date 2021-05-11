Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer visits Kalamazoo vaccination site as Michigan reaches milestone

Michigan reached a milestone in vaccinations on Monday.
Governor Whitmer tours the Kalamazoo Expo Center after it was turned into a vaccination site.
Governor Whitmer tours the Kalamazoo Expo Center after it was turned into a vaccination site.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Whitmer visited the Kalamazoo Expo Center Vaccination Clinic in Kalamazoo to observe ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts and ensure that vaccines are being distributed efficiently and equitably. On Monday, Governor Whitmer announced that 55% of Michiganders have received their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement marks the first milestone of the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan, which would enable in-person work to resume across all employment sectors on May 24.

“Our administration and countless frontline healthcare workers have been working around the clock to ensure that every Michigander has access to the free, safe, and effective vaccine,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Yesterday, we hit the first step of our Vacc to Normal challenge, as 55% of Michiganders have now gotten their first shot. Under the plan, we can begin taking steps to return to in-person work. Looking ahead, the more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can get Vacc to Normal and emerge from this pandemic together. I encourage all Michiganders to be a part of the solution and get their shots as soon as possible to protect theirs friends, family, and community.

To date, 55% of Michiganders 16 years or older have received their initial dose, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible. As part of these efforts, Michigan is partnering with organizations like the Kalamazoo Expo Center to create more opportunities for Michigan residents to receive a vaccine.

