Former Hawaii Quarterback Brennan Dies

-HONOLULU (AP) - Former University of Hawaii star quarterback Colt Brennan has died. His father Terry Brennan says his son died early today at a California hospital. He was 37. Colt Brennan finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting. He also had public struggles with alcohol.

