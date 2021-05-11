Advertisement

Former Hawaii Quarterback Brennan Dies

Colt Brennan celebrates following a play at Aloha Stadium.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-HONOLULU (AP) - Former University of Hawaii star quarterback Colt Brennan has died. His father Terry Brennan says his son died early today at a California hospital. He was 37. Colt Brennan finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting. He also had public struggles with alcohol.

