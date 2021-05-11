Employers offering incentives for COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts think it could be August before Michigan reaches the 70% vaccination rate that will trigger an end to the state’s emergency orders. Some companies are trying to speed that up by offering their workers incentives to get the shot.

Saddleback Barbecue owner Travis Stoliker wanted to reward his staff that has been vaccinated.

“Any employee that voluntarily wants to get the vaccine we are offering a $100 one-time payment on their next pay check,” said Saddleback BBQ owner, Travis Stoliker.

Stoliker says more than 30% of his employees have taken advantage of the incentive in the couple weeks since it started, and he made sure the people who’d already gotten the shot were taken care of too. “We didn’t exclude people that have already taken the steps to get the vaccine we didn’t think it was fair to exclude them,” Stoliker said.

Stoliker says his employees and the community is very important to him and he wants to do all he can to help keep everyone safe.

“Our employees have been on the front lines serving customers about 100-150 every single day throughout the entire pandemic so their safety was always incredibly important to us so we thought providing a small incentive for those that wanted to get the vaccine that will keep our employees safe the community safe and hopefully their families,” Stoliker said.

The general manager of Buddy’s Pizza in Delta Township told News 10 their incentive program has been a big success, with 70% of employees getting at least their first shot.

“Once they get their first dose they get an amazon, 25 dollar gift card and then each month we are doing a drawing for $500,” said Buddy’s Pizza General Manager, Jeff Monroe.

Monroe is hoping this will help encourage everyone to get vaccinated and allow them to be one step closer to open their dining room to 100% capacity.

“Obviously getting the state up to where it needs to be with the percentage and that will open up the dining rooms more and help us with sales,” Monroe said.

So far 55% of the state is vaccinated, once Michigan reaches 60% restaurant curfews will be lifted.

In addition to Buddy’s Pizza and Saddleback BBQ, Kroger, the East Lansing McDonalds, and The Big Boy in St. John’s and Mason are just a few of the other businesses here in mid-Michigan offering cash incentives for their employees to get vaccinated.

