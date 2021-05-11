Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,992 new cases, 99 deaths over two day period

By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan workers will soon be able to return to the office according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. After the state reached it’s first milestone in Governor Whitmer’s “Vacc to Normal” plan, achieving a 55% vaccination rate, in-person workers will now be able to return to the office in two weeks.

Michigan’s COVID-19 infections continue to decline, with the virus able to be be spread by less and less people. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,992 new cases and 99 deaths in the state of Michigan, though the deaths announced Tuesday include 32 deaths identified during a vital records search.

State totals are 867,341 cases and 18,338 deaths.

  • Ingham County reports 22,204 cases and 359 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 14,226 cases and 259 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,887 cases and 79 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,665 cases and 186 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,521 cases and 99 deaths.

