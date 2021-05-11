Cubs Make Roster Moves

-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa. Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with the Cubs. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February.

