Cubs Make Roster Moves

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ka'ai Tom (60) scores on a single hit by Wilmer Difo against the Chicago...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ka'ai Tom (60) scores on a single hit by Wilmer Difo against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa. Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with the Cubs. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February.

