Baffert Offers The Latest On Medina Spirit

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-BALTIMORE (AP) - Trainer Bob Baffert says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was treated with an antifungal ointment containing the steroid betamethasone (bay-tuh-METH-uh-sohn) that may have caused the horse to fail a postrace drug test. Baffert says Medina Spirit was treated with the ointment for dermatitis once a day leading up to the race and that experts have told him this could explain the test results. If the result is upheld, Medina Spirit would be disqualified from his Derby win.

