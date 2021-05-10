Wizaords Fighting For Play In Berth

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Bradley Beal will miss at least two games because of a strained left hamstring as his Washington Wizards fight for a play-in berth and he duels Stephen Curry for the NBA scoring title. The Wizards announced that Beal will sit out their games at the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and Wednesday. He’ll be re-evaluated Friday. The shooting guard was injured Saturday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.