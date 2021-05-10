Advertisement

US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at...
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans. In documents posted Monday, May 10, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans.

In documents posted Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem. Honda has 77 more.

Owners complained about the cars veering from their intended travel path. Two crashes and two injuries were reported.

The probe covers Accords from 2013 through 2015.

The agency opened the probe after getting a petition from an owner in October of last year.

It will investigate how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected, and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left Monday seeking comment from Honda.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Williamstown
UPDATE: Williamstown house fire out, crews investigate
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
GM Grand River pausing once again

Latest News

A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central...
1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office in Fla.
CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at...
Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Pipeline hit by cyberattack could be online by week’s end
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Gaza health officials: 9 killed in blast in northern Gaza
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy