UPDATE: Grand Ledge releases prom guidelines

(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge High School seniors must test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of attending prom, according to newly released guidelines.

Last week, News 10 told you the school was considering not allowing dancing.

School officials say dancing will be allowed but students must wear masks the entire time.

There will be two proms held on May 21 with a maximum of 150 students at each. One will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the teachers’ parking lot while the other will go from 8 to 10 p.m.

It will be free for students but they must sign up for one of the dances.

Any student who has been in contact with someone with someone who has COVID or had the virus themselves within the past two weeks may not attend.

Students are asked to “choose appropriate behaviors” two weeks before to limit their exposure.

There will be a rapid testing event held on May 21 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the gym at Grand Ledge High School.

