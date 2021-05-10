Upcoming Tunnel to Towers 5K to raise money for first responders and military families

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, whose mission is to honor and support first responders and the military, is holding it’s 5th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Jackson, MI on Saturday May 15, 2021, from 8am – 11am, at the Cascades Falls. The run/walk will be followed by an Antique car Show and a concert in the park, all free for the public to attend.

The event will honor and celebrate Jackson County, MI first responders—fire, police, EMT’s, paramedics—as well as military service heroes who serve, sacrifice and protect us every day. We will also be remembering the 20th Anniversary oif the September 11, 2001 tragedy.

Registered walkers and runners will have the opportunity to create their own profile pages that will feature their personal photos and individual stories. Additionally, participants can compete to raise the most funds and recruit the most friends to their team.

Teams of Firefighters and law enforcement officers from across the region will be competing for the Steven Siller Award, for the fastest Fire Department and Fastest Law Enforcement Award..

Jackson, MI 5K Run/Walk will start at Cascades Falls at 830am, uyilizing an open ended start line, to accommodate Social Distancing guidleines and will wind its way around the park, passing by where a piece of the World Trade Center steel is displayed, before ending up near the Falls entrance, under one of the biggest American Flags you’ve ever seen !

The Jackson, MI 5K Run/Walk is one of dozens of 5K Runs/Walks held all around the United States in support of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. This year’s event is being sponsored by local businesses to include Jim Winter Auto Group, PHELP’S TOWING, INOSENCIO/FISK PLC, McKibbin Media Works, PRO DJ’S, Hampton Funeral Homes, Xcell Staffing, Athletico Physical Therapy, BiggBy Coffee, Holiday Inn Express, Wal-Mart and MEIJER. This year, Tunnel 2 Towers is again partnering with Michigan Blood and M.I.S and the Spirit Of America Blood drive, held annually on Sept 11 at Michigan International Speedway. Attendees at the 5K can sign up and register to donate at this great drive!

Tunnel to Towers is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services for the nation’s first responders and military. Through its Smart Home program, dozens of customized high-tech “smart homes” have been built throughout the country for catastrophically injured service members. These homes, created primarily for those who are now triple-and quadruple-amputees as a result of IED explosions, have specialized features run off of iPads to allow these heroes to lead as independent a life as possible.

Additionally the Foundation administers a Fallen First Responder and Gold Star Family Program, both designed to pay off the mortgages of homes that are left behind by our First Responders and military that lose their life in the line of duty.

About the Stephen Siller/the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

Tunnel to Towers is dedicated to the memory of FDNY hero, and father of five, Stephen Siller, who lost his life on 9/11. Stephen, who was off-duty when the first plane hit, drove to his Brooklyn firehouse and retrieved over 60 pounds of his gear, then sought the quickest route to the World Trade Center. Finding the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel blocked, in a supreme act of heroism, Stephen ran about three miles with that gear, to the Twin Towers, where he perished.

Stephen’s six much-older brothers and sisters, who had raised him after Stephen was orphaned at age 10, subsequently established the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers in his honor. Its signature event is its annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk held in New York City the last Sunday of every September. The event, which draws over 25,000 participants from all over the world, follows in Stephen’s heroic footsteps on 9/11.

To register or for more information on Jackson, MI 5K Run/Walk, please visit www.t2t.org

