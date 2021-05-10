Snow Road bridge over I-496 closing for preventive maintenance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-496, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will add a waterproof sealant to the Snow Road bridge over I-496.

The work is scheduled to start Monday morning and be completed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Funding for the project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

The bridge over I-496 will be closed and detoured for the duration of the work. Drivers are asked to follow posted detours or to seek alternate routes.

