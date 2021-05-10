Six More Home Games This Week For Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, idle Monday, begin a three game series Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. The Royals swept three games in Detroit last month. The Tigers then host the Chicago Cubs for three more games, Friday through Sunday. The Tigers were rained out Sunday against Minnesota and the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 16th. The Tigers’ 10-24 record is the worst in the Major Leagues.

