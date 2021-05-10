Advertisement

Semi-truck traffic crash in Jackson County

(Pixabay)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday around 2 p.m., Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers were called to a scene of a semi-truck traffic crash on 1-94 westbound near Gibbs Rd in Jackson County.

According to police, the semi-truck driver failed to slow down in time for traffic on the roadway and struck the pickup truck.

The passenger in the red pickup truck was taken to a local hospital for injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was issued a citation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire in Williamstown
UPDATE: Williamstown house fire out, crews investigate
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
GM Grand River pausing once again

Latest News

Michigan Hits 55% Benchmark
Michigan Hits 55% Benchmark
s
Tower Tunnel 5k
East Lansing Public Schools teacher reinstated after review of slavery lesson
f
Randall Auto
Flu season nearly non-existent during COVID pandemic