Semi-truck traffic crash in Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday around 2 p.m., Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers were called to a scene of a semi-truck traffic crash on 1-94 westbound near Gibbs Rd in Jackson County.

According to police, the semi-truck driver failed to slow down in time for traffic on the roadway and struck the pickup truck.

The passenger in the red pickup truck was taken to a local hospital for injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was issued a citation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.