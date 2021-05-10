MSU Women Third at NCAA Golf Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team sits in third place after one round of the 54-hole NCAA Regional tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. The Spartans fired a four over par on day one, six shots behind leader Florida State. UCLA is second. The top six teams after play Wednesday advance to the NCAA finals later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona. MSU’s Yurika Tanida led her team with an even par 71.

