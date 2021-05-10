MSU removes outdoor mask requirement for gatherings under 100 people

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D announced that effective today, May 10, masks will no longer be needed in outdoor settings on campus or MSU-affiliated properties for small gatherings under 100 people.

Per the MDHHS order, masks will not be required unless the gathering has more than 100 people.

This change is for outdoors only and wearing a mask is still required indoors on campus and at MSU-affiliated properties.

Mask will still be required for the College of Law outdoor in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, May 14, which will have 500 people in attendance.

The city of East Lansing is set to consider potentially changing its face covering policy as well. They are set to consider a new policy on Tuesday, if that is approved it will eliminate the requirement to wear masks in outdoor public spaces, beginning Wednesday, May 12.

