Advertisement

Medina Spirit Off to the Preakness

Jockey John Velazquez onboard Medina Spirit gives a thumbs up after winning the 147th running...
Jockey John Velazquez onboard Medina Spirit gives a thumbs up after winning the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes while trainer Bob Baffert says he won’t attend the race to avoid being a distraction in the wake of scrutiny following the colt’s failed postrace drug test. Medina Spirit’s Derby win by half a length over Mandaloun gave Baffert his record seventh victory in the sport’s premier race. That milestone is now in jeopardy following Baffert’s announcement that test results revealed the horse had more than twice the state-allowed amount of a steroid.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire in Williamstown
UPDATE: Williamstown house fire out, crews investigate
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Brandon Michael Gearhart
Lansing Police identify suspect in Climax St. homicide
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
GM Grand River pausing once again

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Third at NCAA Golf Regional
New Deal For Berman At ESPN
Bradley Beal drives against Kevin Love
Wizaords Fighting For Play In Berth
Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart is congratulated by Jeimer Candelario after hitting a grand...
Six More Home Games This Week For Tigers