MDHHS names Dr. Alexis Travis as senior deputy director for the Public Health Administration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that Dr. Alexis Travis has been named the new senior deputy director for the Public Health Administration.

In her new role she will work with local, state, and federal partners to develop and implement public health policies.

Travis joined MDHHS in 2018 and most recently served as senior deputy director of MDHHS’s Aging & Adult Services Agency (AASA). She led AASA in Michigan to become the first state in the Midwest to join the World Health Organization and AARP age-friendly initiative during COVID-19.

“She continues to be an integral asset in reducing health disparities and increasing health equity for Michiganders,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel.

Prior to her work with AASA, Travis served as director of MDHHS’s Bureau of Health and Wellness within the Population Health Administration. She managed the Division of Chronic Disease and Injury Control and the Division of HIV and STD Programs. During this she helped collaborate with stakeholders to develop a state dementia plan, which she continues to lead.

“Dr. Travis is a champion of public health and has driven measurable positive change in her time at MDHHS,” said Hertel.

Travis will start her new role on May 30.

